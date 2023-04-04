Wood County legislators respond to Trump indictment and arraignment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Our local elected officials have been responding to the historical indictment and arraignment of former president Donald Trump.

Wood County Senator Mike Azinger wrote in a statement that “Sham arrests like this are what happens when a nation begins slouching hard towards Marxism.”

WTAP also spoke to Wood County Delegate Scot Heckert about the subject. Heckert expressed disappointment at what he perceives as unjust prosecution of the former president.

“It’s a sad day for America when a former president of the United States of America is indicted on charges that other presidents have walked away from, and other presidents have walked away from far worse crimes,” Delegate Heckert said.

Delegate Heckert added that he was glad to see the former president returning to Mar-a-Lago shortly after his arraignment earlier today.

