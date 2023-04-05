81-year-old accused of killing wife and daughter with ax charged with murder

Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder,...
Reginald MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.(POOL via KMGH)
By KMGH staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) – An 81-year-old is in jail with no bond after being charged with the killing of his wife and daughter with an ax.

Reginald MacLaren called 911 on March 25 to report the deaths of his 70-year-old wife, Bethany MacLaren, and his 35-year-old daughter, Ruth Jennifer MacLaren.

Detectives found their bodies in trash cans with a handsaw nearby, along with a large ax in a closet.

Police say MacLaren told them he planned the attack after losing his job about 10 days prior so “they would not be homeless.”

MacLaren was formally charged Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.

The arrest affidavit said MacLaren did not regret the killings because they are in a better place.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Locals demonstrate their support for Donald Trump.
Locals line the street in support of Donald Trump
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory for Union Williams Public Service District

Latest News

Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
Officials say eating the gum, which contains pepper extract, nearly equates to eating pepper...
Spicy gum from TikTok challenge causes sickness at Mass. elementary school
Belpre City Council votes to table reading for a contract with a new EMS provider.
Belpre City Council votes to table reading on EMS contract
FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant...
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension