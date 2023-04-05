Academic Achiever of the week: Grace Sprout

Our Academic Achiever of the Week hits the books, the stage and the court.
Grace Sprout is a junior at Parkersburg Catholic High School.
Grace Sprout is a junior at Parkersburg Catholic High School.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Catholic High School junior Grace Sprout has a 3.9 grade point average and is also president of her class. Despite her academic success, Sprout says she is most proud of her improvements in math and science.

She credits a strong system for helping her along the way.

“My parents have always tried to instill in me that doing my best is enough. And my sisters who are both at college now at Fairmont State and Marshall have always tried to help me.”

Grace Sprout plans to enroll in West Virginia University at Parkersburg for criminology.

“I have always been interested in the thought itself and I just started reading books about it and watching shows. And I was like, I want to be the person that figures out what’s going on. So now I go to camps and I’m really enjoying it.”

She is captain of the cheer squad, and a member of the school’s tennis team. Grace Sprout explained her unexpected start in the sport.

“They started doing [tennis] camps in Athens and I was like ugh....I don’t really want to go and they said we’ll give you a popsicle. I was like, you sold me. Fourth grade me was absolutely going. So, I started going and I liked it not just the popsicle. So, then I started playing in middle school with my aunt’s help.”

Grace Sprout enjoys performing in drama class. She also enjoys taking care of chickens for her aunt Liz and going to concerts, such as one for Metallica with her father.

