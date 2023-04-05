Deadline for Higher Education Grant Program approaching

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)(WGEM)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deadline for the Higher Education Grant Program (HEGP) is approaching for the 2023-24 school year.

HEGP is the state’s need-based financial aid program and helps students cover the cost of tuition and fees at two- and four-year colleges and universities. In order to qualify for the grant applications must be submitted by Saturday, April 15.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission recently voted to increase the award to $3,300 for the upcoming school year.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the only application required to be considered for the grant and can be completed at fafsa.gov.

More information about the Higher Education Grant Program is available at collegeforwv.com/programs/wv-higher-education-grant/.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Cunningham had been the PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School.
Former teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued
Williamstown, Williamstown Police Dept. and Chief Shawn Graham are being sued

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Consumers are urged to never share personally identifiable, financial, and otherwise sensitive...
Tips for Mid-Ohio Valley Residents to avoid scam calls
Wood County legislators respond to Trump indictment and arraignment
Wood County legislators respond to Trump indictment and arraignment
Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost
Discussing the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act with Marietta College provost