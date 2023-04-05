Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennison changed her plea to guilty for the first count of first-degree murder and the second count of second-degree murder.

Dennison was arrested in February 2021 for these charges after having shot her father, Harold Dennison — and her fiancé, Beau Wasmer.

In the shooting of her father, Dennison was charged with first-degree murder. And in the shooting of her fiancé, second-degree murder.

Dennison says that she was intentionally shooting at her father with a gun twice and believes she unintentionally shot Wasmer after Wood County prosecutor, Pat Lefebure asked her what happened.

Lefebure asked, “You were attempting to shoot your father twice. Is that correct?”

“Yes,” replies Dennison.

Lefebure asked, “You shot your father in the back and then you fired a second time?”

“Yes,” says Dennison.

Lefebure asked, “And the second shot is what struck Beau?”

Dennison says, “I believe so.”

Dennison has a sentencing hearing set for June 16th at 3 p.m.

