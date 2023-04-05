Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

A Parkersburg woman plead guilty to murder earlier today.
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dennison changed her plea to guilty for the first count of first-degree murder and the second count of second-degree murder.

Dennison was arrested in February 2021 for these charges after having shot her father, Harold Dennison — and her fiancé, Beau Wasmer.

In the shooting of her father, Dennison was charged with first-degree murder. And in the shooting of her fiancé, second-degree murder.

Dennison says that she was intentionally shooting at her father with a gun twice and believes she unintentionally shot Wasmer after Wood County prosecutor, Pat Lefebure asked her what happened.

Lefebure asked, “You were attempting to shoot your father twice. Is that correct?”

“Yes,” replies Dennison.

Lefebure asked, “You shot your father in the back and then you fired a second time?”

“Yes,” says Dennison.

Lefebure asked, “And the second shot is what struck Beau?”

Dennison says, “I believe so.”

Dennison has a sentencing hearing set for June 16th at 3 p.m.

For previous coverage on this case, you can click on the links below:

Pre-trial motion hearing held Tuesday for Hillary Dennison (wtap.com)

Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023 (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Latest News

Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Fourteen Chick-Fil-A employees receive Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarships
Fourteen Chick-Fil-A employees receive Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarships
Wood County woman takes plea agreement for animal cruelty
Wood County woman takes plea agreement for animal cruelty
WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign
WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign