Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Distracted driving caused a four-vehicle crash in Parkersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Parkersburg Police.

Officials at the department say the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the intersection at 7th Street and Fairview.

Officials told WTAP an elderly women from out of town was distracted looking for an address and didn’t see traffic stopped.

She hit the vehicle in front of her, causing a chain reaction. A total of four vehicles and 9 people were involved. Four adults were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one drove themselves. All had non- life threatening injuries.

Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance services all responded according to dispatch.

