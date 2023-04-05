Fourteen Chick-Fil-A employees receive Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarships

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Employees from the Vienna Chick-Fil-A and the Grand Central Mall’s Chick-Fil-A are receiving the Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarship.

“So, this will help me a lot. Because I’m doing my undergrad at WVU. So, I’m really counting on these kinds of scholarships to help me through there. Because after that I want to go to a vet school. Which is also going to be really, really expensive and I do not want to be that much in debt with both undergrad and vet school. So, I’m counting on this,” says scholarship recipient, Izzy Kaiden.

A total of 14 employees are receiving this award as a part of their dedication and work at the restaurant.

Scholarship recipients say that this money will go a long way to helping them pay for school and taking the ease off of their families.

“This is absolutely going to help a lot. I have a lot of siblings that are all going to college. And it’s just being able to win scholarships and not having to rely on my mom to get me through is just a fantastic experience,” says recipient, Zoey Baileys.

Three recipients of this scholarship have won the scholarship multiple times.

Including one who has been awarded it four times.

The recipients for this scholarship are listed below:

Abigail Anderson

Alexandra DeShelter

Allyson Bevins

Clareese Dowler

Eleni Angelos

Franklin Angelos

Isabel Kaiden

Jeremy Stoia

Joshua Dubs

Katelynn Tucker

Zoey Baileys

Yuan Uy - 2 Time Winner

Kaelin Moore - 2 Time Winner

Josh Stoia - 4 Time Winner

