Locals line the street in support of Donald Trump

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals lined the streets by the mall, demonstrating their support for former president Donald Trump.

This comes the day Donald Trump showed up to court to face 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

Organizer and former delegate Roger Conley told WTAP that the demonstration is in reaction to the indictment and to show their support for Trump in general.

“What happened today with president Trump has been an outright travesty. It’s an embarrassment to the United States of America,” he said.

Conley’s concerns echo sentiments multiple republicans share - that the indictment is a “political witch hunt.”

