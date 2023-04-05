Marietta Main Street celebrates 10-year anniversary

Several local leaders attended the ceremony to recognize the work of MMS.
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher addresses the crowd.
Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher addresses the crowd.(Jacob Krantz)
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Marietta Main Street celebrated 10 years of accreditation with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Community leaders and city officials packed the halls of the Armory on Front Street to celebrate with the nationally accredited non-profit.

The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ceremony.

Jenn Tinkler said the past decade would not be possible without support from the community.

“This is just a brief stop in the events,” said Marietta Main Street executive director Jenn Tinkler. “It is nice to kind of collect yourself and say thank you to everybody but now its like look out, here we come again. We do have First Fridays coming up with April being the Peep Show. We do have a cash mob later this month then obviously more First Fridays.”

The non-profit also thanked all of its volunteers who contributed nearly 1,500 hours in 2022.

