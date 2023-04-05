New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge

Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 at the New York International Auto Show
Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 at the New York International Auto Show in New York Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 mile (800 kilometers) of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV are among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.

The two debuts in New York on Wednesday are among only nine automaker news conferences, far short of previous years. Many of the new models have been rolled out previously as automakers move away from auto shows and introduce new products virtually.

The Ram 1500 Rev joins pickups from Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Lordstown Motors in a field that’s growing increasingly crowded. Tesla is supposed to start selling its long-awaited Cybertruck later in the year.

The Ram looks more like the current gas-powered model than a more futuristic concept vehicle the company showed off in January. But it’s full of new technology.

The Rev will come with a choice of two battery packs, the standard one with up to 350 miles (560 kilometers) of range and an optional larger pack with an expected range of 500 miles (800 kilometers).

The company says it also can tow up to 14000 pounds (6350 kilograms) and carry 2700 pounds (1,225 kilograms) in its bed. The 654-horsepower truck also can travel from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds, exceptionally quick for a vehicle that size.

Stellantis, which makes Ram vehicles, says the all-wheel-drive Rev can add up to 110 miles (177 kilometers) of range in about 10 minutes with a 350 kilowatt fast charger. The truck also is capable of powering worksite tools, sending power back to the grid or powering a home during an outage, the company says.

It’s built on a new frame designed specifically for larger electric vehicles.

The truck isn’t due in showrooms until the fourth quarter of 2024. The price will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Stellantis says the truck will be built in the U.S., but it hasn’t disclosed which factory. The company says that under current rules, the Ram Rev should qualify for a $7,500 U.S. electric vehicle tax credit. To qualify, vehicles must be assembled North America. Also, a certain percentage of battery minerals and parts must come from the U.S. or free trade partners.

Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and America, stands with the newly introduced EV9 at the New York International Auto Show
Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and America, stands with the newly introduced the EV9 at the New York International Auto Show in New York Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Kia’s new EV9 is a little longer than the automaker’s popular gas-powered Telluride, and it can seat up to seven people in three rows of seats.

The EV9 comes with two powertrain options, a standard battery and rear-wheel-drive, and an optional larger battery that’s expected to go 300 miles (480 kilometers) on a charge. All-wheel-drive also is an option.

Kia says the dual-motor GT line comes with 379 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in five seconds. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in under 25 minutes at a fast-charging station, Kia says.

The EV9 will hit U.S. showrooms late this year, and it’s expected to be built at the company’s plant in West Point, Georgia, starting next year. The automaker says it’s reviewing requirements and doesn’t know yet whether it will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

The EV9′s price will be announced closer to the date it goes on sale.

