Tips for Mid-Ohio Valley Residents to avoid scam calls

Consumers are urged to never share personally identifiable, financial, and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.(wvlt)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley are being targeted by phone scammers using robocalls, multiple recent reports indicate.

According to a release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, scammers often use legitimate phone numbers to make robocalls that swindle consumers out of their hard-earned money.

“Consumers need to keep their guard up and stay alert if they receive a suspicious call,” Morrisey said. “Don’t give away any personal information.”

If consumers receive a scam call, they should:

  • Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
  • Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular government agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
  • Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
  • Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers are hoping consumers will panic and surrender the information or money they are asking for out of fear.
  • Report the scam.

Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.

