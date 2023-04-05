Tips for Mid-Ohio Valley Residents to avoid scam calls
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley are being targeted by phone scammers using robocalls, multiple recent reports indicate.
According to a release from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, scammers often use legitimate phone numbers to make robocalls that swindle consumers out of their hard-earned money.
“Consumers need to keep their guard up and stay alert if they receive a suspicious call,” Morrisey said. “Don’t give away any personal information.”
If consumers receive a scam call, they should:
- Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
- Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular government agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
- Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
- Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers are hoping consumers will panic and surrender the information or money they are asking for out of fear.
- Report the scam.
Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
