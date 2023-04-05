Washington County man presents historic treaty to City of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Thanks to the efforts of one Washington County man, residents of Marietta have the opportunity to see first-hand a piece of local history.

On April 5, Washington County resident Meredith Potts presented an over 200-year-old copy of the Treaty of Fort Harmer to Marietta Mayor Schlicher.

Potts says he came across the treaty by chance in an antique knife store in Tennessee last October. He later learned that the treaty dates back to the 18th century. It was an agreement between early European settlers of the region and the local American Indian tribes.

Potts said once he learned the treaty’s significance, he made it his mission to share it with the Marietta Community. “It’s strange to say, but it just seemed like someone else up above was looking after us and telling me I should so this,” he told WTAP. “And so, I didn’t argue.”

He worked to make copies of the treaty while preserving the integrity of the original document. The copy he presented to the city today will remain on display at the old National Guard building on Front Street.

He said after presenting one copy to the city, he intends to share other copies with other organizations in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.