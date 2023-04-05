Williamstown City Council discusses potential upcoming legislation involving residential group homes

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown City Council met Tuesday night.

Council briefly discussed the next steps for a proposed ordinance involving residential group homes.

City Attorney Blaire Hudson told WTAP that the ordinance would outline what needs to happen in order to establish a group home. It includes many ordinances already in the books for signage, parking, etcetera.

Hudson said it was proposed by the planning committee before state legislation limiting the number of beds per county was passed. Now she’s looking over the state legislation to see how it would impact the ordinance. This will influence whether or not it makes it to city council for a vote.

Multiple other topics were discussed.

