Wood County woman takes plea agreement for animal cruelty

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vicki Patterson is pleading guilty to one count of animal cruelty from the original four she was arrested for in June 2022.

In the original criminal complaint, officers said that they found four dead dogs inside of a trailer in Davisville on Turtle Lane. Patterson lived in a car beside the trailer and not inside of it.

Patterson faces up to one to five years in prison and bond is set at $40 thousand.

She cannot own any animals for 15 years along with this plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 16th at 9 a.m.

