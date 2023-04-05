WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Morrisey believes his time as attorney general prepares him best for this position.

Morrisey states that he wants to look at ways to provide more jobs in West Virginia, build the population and look out for what’s best for children.

When asked what he will look to accomplish for the Mid-Ohio Valley, Morrisey said one of the major issues he wants to tackle is the opioid epidemic.

“One of the biggest issues that I’ve heard about in my visits is the opioid epidemic. One of the things that’s very relevant for the next governor is to be able to be very aggressive fighting the fentanyl menace that’s coming into our state. So, we’ve done a lot of good work on the opioid epidemic, but when I talk to people in the Mid-Ohio Valley, some of the faith-based and treatment groups, they want to make sure that the dollars that we brought in from the litigation that it actually goes to make sure it’s really helping people in need,” says Morrisey. “I think that’s going to be an important challenge for not only the new foundation, but the governor. The legislature is going to be very involved in that.”

Morrisey also says that infrastructure and addressing the issue with PFAS and forever chemicals are other areas he wants to focus on for the MOV.

We will have more on Morrisey Thursday as he discusses the suit against Kroger.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.