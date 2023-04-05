WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign

After W.Va. Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey’s announcement that he will run for governor WTAP got a chance to speak with him.
WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign
WTAP speaks with W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey on his focus during governor campaign(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Morrisey believes his time as attorney general prepares him best for this position.

Morrisey states that he wants to look at ways to provide more jobs in West Virginia, build the population and look out for what’s best for children.

When asked what he will look to accomplish for the Mid-Ohio Valley, Morrisey said one of the major issues he wants to tackle is the opioid epidemic.

“One of the biggest issues that I’ve heard about in my visits is the opioid epidemic. One of the things that’s very relevant for the next governor is to be able to be very aggressive fighting the fentanyl menace that’s coming into our state. So, we’ve done a lot of good work on the opioid epidemic, but when I talk to people in the Mid-Ohio Valley, some of the faith-based and treatment groups, they want to make sure that the dollars that we brought in from the litigation that it actually goes to make sure it’s really helping people in need,” says Morrisey. “I think that’s going to be an important challenge for not only the new foundation, but the governor. The legislature is going to be very involved in that.”

Morrisey also says that infrastructure and addressing the issue with PFAS and forever chemicals are other areas he wants to focus on for the MOV.

We will have more on Morrisey Thursday as he discusses the suit against Kroger.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
A firefighter hoses down the house.
Fire leaves Parkersburg house a total loss
U.S. Route 33 Widening Project
US 33 widening included in Ohio transportation budget
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing
Four months since Gretchen Fleming went missing

Latest News

Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Fourteen Chick-Fil-A employees receive Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarships
Fourteen Chick-Fil-A employees receive Chick-Fil-A leadership scholarships
Wood County woman takes plea agreement for animal cruelty
Wood County woman takes plea agreement for animal cruelty
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case