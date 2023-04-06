$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Authorities are calling the 26-year-old woman's disappearance suspicious and involuntary. (KTTC via CNN)
By KTTC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police in Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has been missing since Friday.

According to officials, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury did not report to work that day. She was reportedly last seen in her Winona home after dropping her children off at day care.

KTTC reports the father of her children said he left the house around 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was not there when he returned.

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31(Minnesota BCA)

Authorities said there was no evidence she left the home on foot or in a vehicle. They are now calling her disappearance suspicious and involuntary.

They also said they do not have any suspects and that there is no threat to the public.

Winona police are asking neighbors to look around their properties and review any surveillance camera video they have to help in the search.

Officials said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Efforts to find her have involved water and air searches.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Locals demonstrate their support for Donald Trump.
Locals line the street in support of Donald Trump
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory for Union Williams Public Service District

Latest News

Police identified the bubble gum involved as CaJohns Trouble Bubble Bubble Gum. The gum, which...
10 kids hospitalized due to spicy gum used in TikTok challenge
Officials say eating the gum, which contains pepper extract, nearly equates to eating pepper...
Spicy gum from TikTok challenge causes sickness at Mass. elementary school
Belpre City Council votes to table reading for a contract with a new EMS provider.
Belpre City Council votes to table reading on EMS contract
FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant...
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension