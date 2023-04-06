April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month we reached out to law enforcement on distracted driving.

According to law enforcement, distracted driving is anything that takes your focus away from driving.

There are several ways that you can become distracted according to Parkersburg Police Department Sergeant Tomas Worstell.

“Most of the time it’s just cellphones. You can actually be distracted with food, the radio, and GPS devices; but most of us focus on phones mostly because that’s what really distracts people,” said Sergeant Worstell.

Even though there are other ways to be distracted while driving, the use of cellphones is one of the easiest to limit.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Deem shares how easy it is to not be distracted while driving.

“Pull off to the side of the road, take care of it, then driving. You know, driving is a full-time job. It takes all of your senses, all of your reflexes, and everything to do it properly,” said Chief Deputy Deem.

Both Sergeant Worstell and Chief Deputy Deem talk about the importance of staying focused while driving.

“Just stay focused on the road, that’s the most important thing because that gives you reaction time. Your reaction time; the more you pay attention, the more time you have to react, and less accidents are going to happen,” said Sergeant Worstell.

“You take your attention away from driving for just a split second, and a motor vehicle accident can happen just that quick,” said Chief Deputy Deem.

