Arts and entertainment events happening April 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, April 6th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am -5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mid Day Movie Pajama Party for all ages 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Belpre’s Kitchen Contest- ages 10+ 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- After School Movies- rated G or PG-4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Library
- Burrito Day Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Cricut- Digital Design 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
Friday, April 7th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Spring Fling 4:30am - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Toddler Time- 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Library
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Brown Baggin’ Thru History 12:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Emerson Library
- First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Moon King 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Sadsquatch, The Wearing Hands, Becker 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, April 8th
Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt- 2 time slots- 10 am and 12pm 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Clay Fairy/ Garden House-ages 13+ 12pm - 3pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 8:30pm @ The Cocktail Bar
Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm
Arlo McKinley and Darrin Hacquard Music 8:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Division Street 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, April 9th
- Easter Buffet 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Easter Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.