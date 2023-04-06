Arts and entertainment events happening April 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 6th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am -5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mid Day Movie Pajama Party for all ages 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Belpre’s Kitchen Contest- ages 10+ 2:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG-4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Library
  • Burrito Day Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Cricut- Digital Design 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Friday, April 7th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Spring Fling 4:30am - 6:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Toddler Time- 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Library
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Brown Baggin’ Thru History 12:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Emerson Library
  • First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Moon King 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Sadsquatch, The Wearing Hands, Becker 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 8th

Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt- 2 time slots- 10 am and 12pm 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Clay Fairy/ Garden House-ages 13+ 12pm - 3pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 8:30pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Arlo McKinley and Darrin Hacquard Music 8:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Division Street 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 9th

  • Easter Buffet 11:00am - 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Easter Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

