Belpre City Council votes to table reading on EMS contract

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met for a special meeting to discuss the EMS contract on Wednesday evening.

Starting the story with a correction to previous coverage...on Monday, Belpre City Council did not vote down the contract. Rather council voted against doing all three readings in one night.

Wednesday night marked the second reading and it was tabled.

The motion was made by Council Member Steve Null and was backed by John McClead, Alan Milhone, and Paul Wallace.

Null pointed to the EMS board meeting coming up on Monday before the regular city council meeting.

“I suggest we table this tonight. Once we see what they’ve done then have two readings on Monday,” Null said.

He added that regular city council meetings are better attended. However, Wednesday night’s meeting did not have less people than typical regular city council meetings.

Earlier in the meeting, Null also mentioned doing the vote after this holiday weekend passes.

Also at the meeting, Law Director Tom Webster addressed how the city is preventing history from repeating itself.

He said, “The major problem that we had with the previous folks we had the contract with was they were required to do reporting to the safety service director and those reports weren’t received. They failed to comply with that.”

Webster said that the current contract has stricter reporting requirements for the EMS board. They will have to report monthly.

Multiple locals at the meeting got up to voice their concerns and questions about the EMS situation.

One woman pointed to an incident this week in which her mother needed medical care.

“We had to call a squad for her because I could not get her to the car and it took 20 minutes from Parkersburg,” she remembered.

She added that she was only a couple minutes away from a medical facility.

“It’s very disturbing that we don’t have something here already in the city because we are a city of elderly people,” she said.

Since Belpre’s former EMS provider was disbanded, the city’s relied on mutual aid partners.

Council Member Susan Abdella said that there were efforts to get a satellite station set up in Belpre but other EMS providers they reached out to for help didn’t have the resources.

“Everybody is stretched to the point that they cannot come back and put a satellite here for us to pay them,” she said.

Belpre Police Chief Michael Stump said that, of the 368 EMS calls the city got from January through March, 290 calls were picked up by mutual aid. The rest were picked up by Belpre’s former EMS provider when it was running.

A man who identified himself as a Belpre dispatcher voiced frustration over how long it’s taking to set up a new EMS organization for the city.

“If this gets approved and we start May first, that means four and a half months we’ve been without service,” he said.

Council Member Susan Abdella responded, “The reason for the delay is actually trying to find a solution to the problem and, when there’s no one to do it, then you have to start from scratch,”

Mayor Lorentz added that city officials are going as fast as the law allows. He pointed to everything the city has to put in place. For instance, transportation licensing and staffing.

Another hurdle that could hold up the process, which was explained during the meeting, is the new EMS provider not yet having insurance. Abdella explained to WTAP that they can’t go forward with licensing without insurance and that the contract needs to be passed in order to request funds. If they don’t get insurance, they won’t be able to start May 1st.

Webster said, “The current non-profit was started from scratch with no assets.”

After the meeting, multiple city officials as well as some members of the EMS board informally discussed donating money out of their own pockets in order to get the EMS provider insurance to help speed up the process.

The next EMS contract discussion will take place at Monday’s regular city council meeting. There they’ll decide whether or not to take it up for another second reading or table it again.

Multiple members of the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, which is separate from EMS, voiced their support for the contract at the meeting.

