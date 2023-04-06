Blennerhassett Island looking for volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As Blennerhassett Island is getting ready for opening day they are looking for some volunteers.

Blennerhassett Island will open for the season on May 2nd with the first boat leaving at 10 am.

As they prepare to open the island, they are looking for volunteers to help make the experience even better for visitors.

Blennerhassett State Park Superintendent Craig Pyles says that its an experience even for volunteers.

“Just being on the island; it’s so close to Parkersburg yet you feel like you’re in a different time. It transports you to a different era. It’s just a fun experience for anyone who does volunteer,” said Pyles.

They have opportunities for people from being tour guides around the mansion to golf cart operators to even those that work in the gift shop and ticket booth.

If you are interested in being a volunteer for Blennerhassett Island visit the Blennerhassett Museum on April 11th at 11 am to find out more information and to sign up.

