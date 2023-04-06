Caught on camera: Trespasser watches woman sleep on apartment couch

The intruder allegedly made himself at home, even watching a woman sleep for several minutes. (KCCI, VIDEO PROVIDED BY RESIDENT, CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Apr. 6, 2023
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man is facing trespassing charges after police say he went into an apartment without permission and stayed for 30 minutes while the occupants slept.

Video shows a barefoot man walking into an apartment that doesn’t belong to him Saturday night into Sunday morning in Ankeny, Iowa. He made himself at home, allegedly taking a pair of socks and putting them on, using the bathroom and putting all the shoes in the apartment together.

He can be seen aimlessly walking around the kitchen, scribbling a note and taking a sip of a drink on the counter.

At one point in the video, the intruder notices a woman sleeping on the couch. He gets close to check if she’s still sleeping, even hovering over her for several minutes.

The woman’s daughter-in-law says she eventually woke up, and the man left.

“It’s just a little alarming. I mean, you live in Ankeny, and it’s supposed to be a really safe community,” the daughter-in-law said.

Police say the incident happened at the Prairie Lakes Apartments around 3:30 a.m. The intruder allegedly walked into at least two unlocked apartments, staying inside the one seen on video the longest at about 30 minutes.

“There could have been others he entered and left, and no one even knows,” said Ankeny Police Sgt. Cory Schneden. “We recommend that everyone in town, not just that area, at night, lock your doors.”

Police say the man didn’t hurt anyone or take anything while he was allegedly trespassing.

“Lock your doors. You just never know. It doesn’t matter where you live,” said a woman who lives in the building.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says this is the second time an unknown man has tried to enter apartments in the last two months. She described the earlier incident.

“He tried to open my door. Thankfully, it was locked. It was about 6, 6:30 in the morning when that happened. From the pictures I’ve seen, it doesn’t seem to be the same guy. That guy was arrested for trespassing,” she said.

KCCI reported Wednesday that the suspect in the latest incident, identified as 23-year-old Dan Abimana, turned himself in to police after recognizing himself in news coverage. He faces two counts of trespassing.

Police say alcohol might have been involved.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

