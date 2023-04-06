Check presentation ceremony held at American Legion Post 750

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Two separate checks were presented at American Legion Post 750 Wednesday evening to support a Summer Scout Camp, as well as the instillation of a memorial monument at Gold Star Park of Marietta.

The American Legion Eleventh District, Department of Ohio took the lead in coordinating $5,000 to be equally divided for the Muskingum Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Silent Battle Committee.

The Muskingum Valley Council will use their share of the money for nutritious meals at a five-week Summer Scout Camp at the Muskingum Valley Scout Reservation.

Andy Matheny spoke about the importance of area veteran organizations collaborating to make a positive impact.

“America is losing its patriotic self. [Change] can start with these boy scouts. This is the home of the brave. The patriots need to teach the youth now so they can grow up and teach their children.”

The Silent Battle Committee will use the funds to continue to spread awareness of how post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide ideation affect military veterans.

Additionally, Gold Star Park of Marietta will become home to the first national Silent Battle statue being permanently displayed outdoors.

Silent Battle is a Memorial Monument that will be dedicated on Sunday, May 7th, at 2 p.m.

