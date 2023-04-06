Gov. Justice announces expansion of nursing education initiative at WVU-Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Justice appeared at WVU-Parkersburg to discuss the 20-million dollar expansion of nursing education programs.

A program setup in December 2021 to address the nursing shortage by supporting, recruiting and training nurses.

“As we support, it’s just going to be better and better,” says Justice. “And we know that we have an incredible nursing shortage all across the country. But in West Virginia it’s big time. And this will help save more and more and more lives.”

State officials, like W.Va. Higher Education Chancellor, Sarah Tucker says that the shortage was really exposed during the pandemic. Tucker says that this initiative will help with attracting more students into nursing.

“We’ve known that there’s been a need for nursing and COVID certainly highlighted that point for us. Really brought it home. But expanding nursing programs is expensive. And none of the institutions were able to do that on their own,” says Tucker. “So, with the money the governor provided and then with the continuation of the money that was announced today, we’re going to be able to make sure that we’re providing the nursing workforce that our state needs.”

This initiative also gives colleges the chance to upgrade equipment to prepare nursing students for their future employment.

“It’s really great for us to be able to have the things that we need to be able to teach our students,” says WVU-Parkersburg interim president, Dr. Torie Jackson. “And so that they’ll perform well in the nursing field.

“Well, I say it all the time. You can’t train somebody to run heavy construction equipment with a pickup truck. You just can’t do it,” says Justice. “You can’t train qualified nurses to face life and death situations if they don’t have the proper equipment to train on.”

In the first year, the initiative welcomed over eight hundred nursing students at all levels of higher learning.

“And it’s not just at the community colleges. It’s not just at the four-years. It’s not just at the publics. It’s not just at the privates. This is all of higher ed. working together. And joining forces on an initiative,” says Tucker. “And you’ll often hear me say, ‘We’re stronger together than we are divided.’ And this is proof of that.”

Governor Justice also highlighted the partnership between Chemours and WVU-P that provides over three hundred Chemours employees with a chance to get their associate degree.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.