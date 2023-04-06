Kentucky suing DuPont over PFAS contamination

By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTAP) - Kentucky is suing DuPont alleging that the company is responsible for chemical contamination in the state.

The lawsuit filed Friday against DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva alleges that the companies are responsible for the spread of PFAS chemicals into air, water and land of Kentucky, identifying the Chemours plant in Washington, West Virginia as the source of that contamination. The lawsuit notes findings from the EPA that suggest that PFAS chemicals can result in health issues including cancer and developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy.

The plaintiff is seeking restitution from the defendant companies in the form of payment for all past and future costs incurred in responding to PFAS contamination.

