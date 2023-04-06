Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks in Cleveland has surrendered.

Aaron Parsons was taken into custody Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man Feb. 22, officials said.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Cleveland police said Parsons, along with two other suspects not yet identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials said.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 after it was burned down. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Why is the "Find my iPhone" app leading people to one house in particular when their lost...
‘Find My iPhone’ glitch sends angry residents to Texas man’s home
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest
Veteran George Devers visits the Vietnam Memorial after arriving on an Honor Flight with his...
Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial