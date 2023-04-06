Marietta planning new water treatment plant

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is gearing up to begin construction on a new water treatment plant.

The city recently received a $10 million loan principal forgiveness loan from the EPA toward the construction of a new reverse osmosis treatment plant that will replace two older plants currently used to treat the city’s drinking water.

Mayor Josh Schlicher said there isn’t anything in the city’s aquifer-sourced water that’s cause for concern. Building a new plant, the mayor said, is more about future proofing. “We’re looking more at trying to be proactive,” the mayor said. “We’ve got aging plants. We want to do a major renovation. It’s more cost effective to build a new plant, go with newer technology. And ultimately we’re going to produce even higher quality water for our customers, and that’s the end product goal.”

The mayor said he expects construction to begin on the new plant in May or June of this year. Schlicher said there will be some small rate increases for customers in the future with the new plant, but that there wouldn’t be any “huge spikes.”

