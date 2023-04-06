Mike McCauley, former councilman, police officer, and teacher, passes away at 81

McCauley graduated from Marietta High School in 1960 and immediately entered the US Air Force, working in telecommunications and serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th, at the Marietta...
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mike McCauley, who dedicated over 60 years to public service, passed away Wednesday night at the age of 81, according to the City of Marietta.

Mike McCauley graduated from Marietta High School in 1960 and immediately entered the United States Air Force, working in telecommunications and serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.

He spent more than 40 years with the city of Marietta as a city police officer and as member of city council for 20 years.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher served with Mike McCauley on City Council. He shared his thoughts about that time.

“[He is] very respected,” said Mayor Schlicher. “We enjoyed his humor and his quick wit on stuff. Very much appreciate his service and his time with the city.”

McCauley was a teacher at Marietta High School for 17 years prior to representing Marietta’s 2nd District. He retired from council in December of 2021.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

Sewer repairs in Marietta to close roads
High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Craig Byles - Blennerhassett State Park Superintendent
Blennerhassett Island looking for volunteers
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation