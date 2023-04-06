Mike McCauley, former councilman, police officer, and teacher, passes away at 81

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mike McCauley, who dedicated over 60 years to public service, passed away Wednesday night at the age of 81, according to the City of Marietta.

Mike McCauley graduated from Marietta High School in 1960 and immediately entered the United States Air Force, working in telecommunications and serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.

He spent more than 40 years with the city of Marietta as a city police officer and as member of city council for 20 years.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher served with Mike McCauley on City Council. He shared his thoughts about that time.

“[He is] very respected,” said Mayor Schlicher. “We enjoyed his humor and his quick wit on stuff. Very much appreciate his service and his time with the city.”

McCauley was a teacher at Marietta High School for 17 years prior to representing Marietta’s 2nd District. He retired from council in December of 2021.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

