Obituary: Cunningham, William (Bill) Gay

Today we are celebrating the life and legacy of William (Bill) Gay Cunningham.

Bill was born September 10, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Trevie and Oleta Collins Cunningham.

He married the late Darlene Sue Richards on September 14, 1971. Together they had five children- one son-William Scott (Tanya) Cunningham and four daughters- Barb (Delmar) McKown, Missy Cunningham, Alicia Cunningham and Sarah Cunningham and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two brothers-Dale (Janet)Cunningham and Roger (Janet)Cunningham and one sister-Beth (Mark) Richards.

Bill was a lifetime farmer and retired bus driver. He attended church at Spruce Hollow Community Church on the banks of Yellow Creek for many years and was strong in his faith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by one sister- Shirley Pearl (Curtis) Gregory.

He was a loving father, grandfather, friend and our favorite bus driver. He will be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Randy Wilson and Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 6-8 pm. Interment will be in the Cunningham Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you visit a local nursing home and brighten someone’s day in Bill’s honor.

