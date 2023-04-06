Obituary: Cunningham, William (Bill) Gay

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we are celebrating the life and legacy of William (Bill) Gay Cunningham.

Bill was born September 10, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Trevie and Oleta Collins Cunningham.

He married the late Darlene Sue Richards on September 14, 1971. Together they had five children- one son-William Scott (Tanya) Cunningham and four daughters- Barb (Delmar) McKown, Missy Cunningham, Alicia Cunningham and Sarah Cunningham and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two brothers-Dale (Janet)Cunningham and Roger (Janet)Cunningham and one sister-Beth (Mark) Richards.

Bill was a lifetime farmer and retired bus driver. He attended church at Spruce Hollow Community Church on the banks of Yellow Creek for many years and was strong in his faith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by one sister- Shirley Pearl (Curtis) Gregory.

He was a loving father, grandfather, friend and our favorite bus driver. He will be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Randy Wilson and Pastor Tim Davis officiating.  Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 6-8 pm. Interment will be in the Cunningham Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you visit a local nursing home and brighten someone’s day in Bill’s honor.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

Michael Moore McCauley
Obituary: McCauley, Michael Moore
Margaret Imogene Anderson Klinger
Obituary: Klinger, Margaret Imogene Anderson
Joyce Ann Gorrell
Obituary: Gorrell, Joyce Ann
Obituary: Lee, Tina