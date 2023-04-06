Obituary: Gorrell, Joyce Ann

Joyce Ann Gorrell 77 of Belpre, OH made it home April 5, 2023, after a difficult battle with a brain tumor. She leaves behind her children; Judy Ann (Roger) Drake of Fayette Missouri, Jacque Adelle Gorrell (Jacques Yeddo) of Jacksonville, NC, John Alan (Dianna) Gorrell of Scott Depot, WV, son in law Steve Cooper of Tuppers Plains, OH grandchildren Annie (Nick), Jayme, Joe (Cassandra) Isac, (Kayla), Hannah, and Jacob, great grandchildren; Natalie, Braden, Micaiah, Levi, Joelle, Sparrow, Declan, Lennox, and Isla, brothers Mike (Judy) of Grantsboro NC and Charlie (Pat) of Elizabeth WV, niece Angie (Sherman) Murphy, nephew Mike (Tracie) Davis, precious friends, Lloyd and Helen Keith, Diana Jenkins, Wanda Johnson, Marilyn Kirk and many others.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her daughter Julie Annette Cooper and Jack Arnold Gorrell.

Joyce became a Christian at the age of 18 at a Billy Graham crusade. She taught Sunday School most of her life, sponsored good news club in her home, and fed all the neighborhood kids while her children were at home. Throughout her life she memorized large passages of scripture that brought her comfort.

There was always something good to eat like party peach pie at the big white house with big white pillars. Joyce carried the mail in Beverly OH for 18 years with a 100 mile daily route. After retirement she loved spending time with her neighbors attending church at Porterfield Baptist Church and a good nap.

Friends may visit 5-6pm Saturday April 8, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral home in Belpre OH. Memorial service will be 6pm Saturday with Rev. John Gorrell officiating. Private interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens on a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

