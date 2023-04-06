Obituary: Klinger, Margaret Imogene Anderson

Margaret Imogene Anderson Klinger, 93, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio.She was born on April 14, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to Charles and Beulah Wilmoth Anderson.

A very creative person, Margaret loved sewing, cooking, gardening, bird watching and painting, as well as being with family, and traveling with her husband, Bob. Having a great sense of humor, she enjoyed sharing a good laugh with her family. An important aspect of her life was her faith and love of God.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Joseph Klinger, whom she married in 1948; three children, James Klinger of Westerville, Ohio, Lori Smith (Art) of Waterford and Jennifer Hrach (Tom) of Germantown, Tennessee; grandchildren Doug Klinger, Abby Dailey (Jack), Mandy Hrach, Emily Smith, Sarah Hrach, and Katie Hrach, and many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gale Anderson and Mary Moore, and granddaughter Rebecca Pence.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to all her loving caregivers. Visitation will be on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church followed by burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Churchtown.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Klinger family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

