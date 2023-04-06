Obituary: Lee, Tina

Tina Lee, 67, of Marietta passed away at 9:20pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at OSU Wexler Medical Center.  She was born on April 15, 1955 in Marietta a daughter of the late Thomas Casto and Joan Janes Casto of Marietta.

Tina retired from Wal-Mart in 2020.  She was a life member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5108 where she was Past President and also Past President of the District.   She was also a member of American Legion Post 64 Auxiliary.

On April 12, 1972, she married Terry Lee who survives with daughters Teri Lee and Melissa (James) Smith both of Marietta; 5 grandchildren:  James (Cassie) Smith, Kyle Lee, Natasha Wagner, Brandy Smith, Kaylee Wagner; 11 great grandchildren, brothers Thomas and Terry Casto, sister Tammy Jones and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Anita Ours.

Funeral service will be held on Monday (Apr. 10) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home where friends may call before the services from 11:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

