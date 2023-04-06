Obituary: McCauley, Michael Moore

Marietta lost a 4th generation son on April 5, 2023 with the passing of Michael Moore McCauley, age 81. The lifelong resident provided a lifetime of service to his beloved home town, serving as a city police officer, a high school teacher and a councilman.

The son of the late Robert and Dorothy Moore McCauley, Mike graduated from Marietta High School in 1960 and immediately entered the US Air Force, working in telecommunications and serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. One of his proudest accomplishments during his enlistment was helping set up a tele-communications system during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Returning to Marietta, Mike worked at BF Goodrich before joining the Marietta Police Department as a Patrolman. During his 21 years with the local department he earned Detective and Sergeant status and was honored by attending numerous training courses at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

Using the GI Plan, Mike earned degrees in psychology and education by taking night classes at Marietta College. Upon retirement from the Police Department, he spent 17 years teaching at Marietta High School where he developed the highly successful Academic Community Training (ACT) program. A beloved and respected teacher, he was annually nominated by his students as an Academic Excellence Honor Educator.

For 20 years, Mike served as a Councilman for the city of Marietta. He was instrumental in getting approval for construction of the Marietta Aquatic Center during his tenure.

In his spare time, Mike was an accomplished woodworker, creating heirloom quality furniture for many area residents. In addition, he enjoyed sailing, yearly fishing trips to Canada, and traveling, both nationally and internationally.

He was preceded in death by his beloved canine companion Starr.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jane Barnes, and two sons from his first marriage, Michael (Debi) and Russell (Tammy); two grandsons, Alex and Zack; 3 sisters: Janine Balling, Beverly Klecker, and Patricia Carleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Scotts Ridge Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

