Obituary: Shaffer, Darris Lee

Darris Lee Shaffer, 61, of Harrisville passed away on April 3, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

He was born April 4, 1961 in West Union, the son of Betty Ellen Higginbotham of Harrisville and the late Oren Shields.

Darris is survived by his mother; three sisters, Rosie Day and Jim of Little Hocking, OH, Brenda Miller and Terry of Creston, and Angela Devericks of Mellin; two favorite aunts, Roxie McDonald and Opal Bailey; and many nieces and nephews including Martin, Brian and Angelina Devericks; step-sisters, Rose Ann, Lesa, Teresa, and step-brother, Bobby Higginbotham; and special friend Shelly Mirbach of Washburn.

Darris was preceded in death by a brother, Amos; two sisters, Earlene and Darlene; and stepfather, Robert Higginbotham.

He attended Faith Pentacostal Church and had many church friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30, Friday, April 7, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Echard Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 10 AM-1:30 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

