Obituary: Wells, Ronald C. Jr.

Ronald C. Wells, Jr., 55, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday April 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Ronald C. and Dorothy (Layman) Wells.

He enjoyed working with computers and collecting comic books.

He is survived by two sisters Sue Harris (Joe) of Mineral Wells and Tina Knopp (Robert) of Walker, WV; a nephew Robert Knopp; and three nieces Meghan Budzyn, Amy Harris, and Leslie Couture.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister Karen Wells.

There will be no services or visitation. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

