Ohio AG accepts petition to raise state minimum wage

Ohio voters may see a minimum wage increase on their ballots in next year’s elections.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio voters may see a minimum wage increase on their ballots in next year’s elections.

A press release yesterday said that the Office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has accepted a petition to raise the state’s minimum wage over the next few years.

The petition would set minimum wage at $12.75 an hour in 2025, and rase it further to $15 an hour in the following year. The petition also calls for wage increases for tipped employees starting at four dollars less than the proposed minimum wage.

The petition will next be considered by the Ohio Ballot Board. If the board certifies the petition, the petitioners will have to collect signatures from Ohio voters. If enough signatures are collected and verified, the minimum wage increase will end up on Ohio voter’s ballots in a future election.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime

Latest News

Wood County Commissioners discuss future of county public service districts
Wood County Commissioners discuss future of county public service districts
Marietta planning new water treatment plant
Marietta planning new water treatment plant
Ohio AG accepts petition to raise state minimum wage
Ohio AG accepts petition to raise state minimum wage
Kentucky suing DuPont over PFAS contamination
Kentucky suing DuPont over PFAS contamination