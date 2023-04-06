Ohio AG accepts petition to raise state minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio voters may see a minimum wage increase on their ballots in next year’s elections.

A press release yesterday said that the Office of Ohio Attorney General David Yost has accepted a petition to raise the state’s minimum wage over the next few years.

The petition would set minimum wage at $12.75 an hour in 2025, and rase it further to $15 an hour in the following year. The petition also calls for wage increases for tipped employees starting at four dollars less than the proposed minimum wage.

The petition will next be considered by the Ohio Ballot Board. If the board certifies the petition, the petitioners will have to collect signatures from Ohio voters. If enough signatures are collected and verified, the minimum wage increase will end up on Ohio voter’s ballots in a future election.

