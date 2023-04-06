Pair arrested following overdose death investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people have charged following an overdose death at their residence in October.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, an investigation was launched following an overdose death at the residence of Daniel and Tonia Martin on Howard Road in Millfield, Ohio from October 2022.

During the execution of a search warrant, detectives located firearms, cash and items associated with drug use and trafficking. Evidence has been sent to the Ohio BCI for testing and analysis.

Daniel Martin, 50, was transported to the hospital for evaluation and charged with fifth degree felony Trafficking in Drugs and third degree felony Having Weapons Under Disability.

Tonia Martin, 44, was arrested for fifth degree felony Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

