Pair arrested following overdose death investigation

Daniel James Martin
Daniel James Martin(file photo)
By Carrie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people have charged following an overdose death at their residence in October.

According to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, an investigation was launched following an overdose death at the residence of Daniel and Tonia Martin on Howard Road in Millfield, Ohio from October 2022.

During the execution of a search warrant, detectives located firearms, cash and items associated with drug use and trafficking. Evidence has been sent to the Ohio BCI for testing and analysis.

Daniel Martin, 50, was transported to the hospital for evaluation and charged with fifth degree felony Trafficking in Drugs and third degree felony Having Weapons Under Disability.

Tonia Martin, 44, was arrested for fifth degree felony Trafficking in Drugs and Possession of Drugs.

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Glouster, Middleport, McConnelsville and Nelsonville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Locals demonstrate their support for Donald Trump.
Locals line the street in support of Donald Trump

Latest News

Check presentation ceremony held at American Legion Post 750
Check presentation ceremony held at American Legion Post 750
Deadline for Higher Education Grant Program approaching
Deadline for Higher Education Grant Program approaching
Tips for Mid-Ohio Valley Residents to avoid scam calls
Tips for Mid-Ohio Valley Residents to avoid scam calls
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening April 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley