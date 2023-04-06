Sewer repairs in Marietta to close roads

(WALA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A sewer main line is being repaired in Marietta, according to the wastewater department.

The sanitary sewer mainline repairs are at 136 and 137 Wells Ave.

The repairs will take place April 10-13, 2023, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wells Avenue will be closed to through traffic; however, it will still be accessible from Kenwood Avenue and Phillips Street for local traffic only. Additionally, there will be no parking on either side of Wells Avenue around the work zone.

The repairs being done may necessitate the use of heavy equipment.

If you have concerns about above or below ground work, landscaping, etc., or any other questions about the Sanitary Sewer work in your area please call the Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858 Ext. 110.

