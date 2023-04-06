Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Distracted driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Parkersburg
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children
Nathan Cunningham is a PE teacher at Emerson Elementary School but has since been suspended.
Teacher at Emerson Elementary charged with sex crime
Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Why is the "Find my iPhone" app leading people to one house in particular when their lost...
‘Find My iPhone’ glitch sends angry residents to Texas man’s home
Veteran George Devers visits the Vietnam Memorial after arriving on an Honor Flight with his...
Searching for solace among 58k names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial