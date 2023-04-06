Wood County Commissioners discuss future of county public service districts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A light agenda for the Wood County Commission on April 6 meeting didn’t stop the commissioners from having an animated discussion about the future of the county’s public service districts.

In the coming weeks, the commission will be meeting with officials from West Virginia American Water. The company initially expressed interest in purchasing the public service districts in Wood County back in February. If American Water purchases the public service districts, it will effectively consolidate them under one roof, according to Commission President Blair Couch.

During today’s meeting, Commissioner Jimmy Colombo said that merging the administration and billing of the districts could be good for the customers. “The secret is saving money, but whose money are you saving? “ he said. “You’re saving your customers money. That’s basically what that is.”

Previous efforts to merge the districts fell through, according to Blair Couch, due to a lack of interest from the board members of the public service districts. The commission is expected to meet with West Virginia American Water officials during their meeting on Monday, April 10.

Also addressed during the meeting on April 6 was a vacancy in the E-911 Advisory Board. A quarterly update on Mountwood Park was planned, but had to be cancelled.

