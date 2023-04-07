2 suspects, including 12-year-old boy, arrested in triple homicide of Florida teens; 3rd suspect at large

Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.
Layla Silvernail, 16, and Camille Quarles, 16.(gofundme, WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities announced they’ve made arrests in connection to a triple homicide of teenagers in Florida.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the arrest of two males, a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old, for the killing of three teens in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha. Another suspect, who is 16 years old, is not in custody.

Authorities said the suspects were involved in a group that committed burglaries.

Woods said the three suspects killed Lyla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and a 17-year-old boy who was not identified.

The sheriff said the suspects and the victims knew each other, and they were participating in burglaries. He said robbery is the motive.

Woods said the three victims were shot Thursday night near Forest Lakes Park. The bodies were then dumped in three locations.

The investigation began March 30 around 10:40 p.m. when Silvernail was found with a gunshot wound to the head by a dumpster near Forest Lakes Park. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office retraces the timeline of deaths.

The next morning, a 17-year-old was found lying dead on the side of a road. The name of the victim is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

On Saturday, Silvernail’s car was found partially submerged in a pond. Inside was the body of Quarles. Woods said her body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The two minors in custody confessed to killing Quarles, authorities said.

Friends and family of Silvernail and Quarles have set up GoFundMe fundraisers to raise money for the funeral expenses.

Woods suggested the possible involvement of neighborhood gangs. He explained that neighborhood gangs are small and usually made up of teenagers who are engaging in criminal activity.

The Associated Press reported the state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether the juvenile suspects will be charged as adults, so their names are not currently being published.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
The property is being sold and the business will be closed.
North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Kamala Harris leads Tennessee rally, backs ousted lawmakers
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
US judge in Washington state orders feds to keep access to abortion pill, countering ruling from Texas judge
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Agencies warn older adults about cryptocurrency scams