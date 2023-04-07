Agencies warn older adults about cryptocurrency scams

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***(Pixabay)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Various agencies are warning of cryptocurrency scams that are targeting older adults.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) at the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) are warning of a growing trend of cryptocurrency scams targeting older adults.

Scammers are often in constant communication with their targets, guiding them through the process until payment is made.

Common scams include romance scams, and government impersonation scams.

Another scam is to impersonate a grandchild of the target, states they are in trouble, and need money.

The ONIC and ODA advise to never click on a link from an unexpected text, email or social media message, even if it seems to come from a company you know.

Before investing in cryptocurrency, search online for the name of the company or person and cryptocurrency name and include words such as “review, “scam,” or” complaint.”

Also, no legitimate business or government will ever email, text, or message you on social media to ask for money, and they will never demand that you buy or pay with cryptocurrencies.

For more information on scams targeting older adults, go to www.aging.ohio.gov

If you feel you have been a target of a scam, report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. If you have lost money or feel unsafe because of a scam, contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
The property is being sold and the business will be closed.
North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Ohio grant to help with adoptions
Road work generic
Paving project to begin on WV Route 14
Angel's Harbor
Angel’s Harbor continues to help serve women in the community who struggle with addiction
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Veteran Town Hall to be held in Parkersburg