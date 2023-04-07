Agencies warn older adults about cryptocurrency scams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Various agencies are warning of cryptocurrency scams that are targeting older adults.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) at the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) are warning of a growing trend of cryptocurrency scams targeting older adults.

Scammers are often in constant communication with their targets, guiding them through the process until payment is made.

Common scams include romance scams, and government impersonation scams.

Another scam is to impersonate a grandchild of the target, states they are in trouble, and need money.

The ONIC and ODA advise to never click on a link from an unexpected text, email or social media message, even if it seems to come from a company you know.

Before investing in cryptocurrency, search online for the name of the company or person and cryptocurrency name and include words such as “review, “scam,” or” complaint.”

Also, no legitimate business or government will ever email, text, or message you on social media to ask for money, and they will never demand that you buy or pay with cryptocurrencies.

For more information on scams targeting older adults, go to www.aging.ohio.gov

If you feel you have been a target of a scam, report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. If you have lost money or feel unsafe because of a scam, contact local law enforcement.

