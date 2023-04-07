Angel’s Harbor continues to help serve women in the community who struggle with addiction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Angel’s Harbor is a residential treatment facility in Vincent, Ohio. It’s purpose is to help women struggling with addiction in their life. Women stay for 90 days to renew their mind and find ways to think and live differently.

This all started when tragedy stroke the home of Angel’s Harbor Founder, Tim Craft.

“Man, I’ll never forget I walked in, and I opened the door and I saw my sister laying on the floor lifeless and she took an accidental overdose of Xanax and Opana” said Craft

The facility is relatively new to the community but it has been in the making for years now.

“When I got sober and I got clear minded I had this goal that I promised myself and God that I was going to do something to honor my sister because she was an amazing person, she wasn’t a bad person she just had a struggle in her life that she couldn’t overcome,” said Craft.

The facility has now seen 30 graduates who have a 76% sober living rate after graduation.

“We’ve seen two of the girls buy car that have never bought cars before in their life. We’re helping them budget money and save money,” Craft said.

In his helping for the community Craft says this stage of his life might be one of the most fulfilling things in the entire world.

“Yeah, it’s really cool because it’s one of the most fulfilling things in the world. When I see a girl graduate, I think to myself that is someone’s Brandi Craft. That is someone’s daughter, that is somebody’s sister and when I see that they are going to take this opportunity and turn their life around it’s the most fulfilling thing in the world to me,” said Craft.

If you or anyone you know is interested in Angel’s Harbor you can learn more information by clicking here.

