Discovery World on Market experiences “overwhelming” first weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is wrapping up there first official week open to the public.

Executive Director, Wendy Shriver, explains the first week as overwhelming but in a good way.

“We have been overwhelmed with the number of people from the distances people have been traveling to get here, it’s been amazing really. We even had someone as far away as Iceland here visiting us. They were visiting family for Easter so the overall consensus would be that people are absolutely amazed when they see what is here in Parkersburg and the kids love it,” Shriver said.

The goal for Discovery World on Market officials was 30,000 new customers for their first year in business but after the first week they are thinking much bigger.

“We wanted 30,000 for the year but already we have seen over 1,000 in just this week alone... I think we’ll have to look at adjusting our staffing for over the summer,” said Shriver.

Shriver says when the Discovery World idea was brought up they thought it would be a great way to bring the community into Downtown PKB and they have done just that.

“When the weather is really nice I think people will start eating at our local restaurants and walking around more,” said Shriver.

