Former Ohio Valley University students see progress with transcripts issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After roughly eight months of work, former students of Ohio Valley University are seeing progress with getting transcripts.

Some former students from the college are now receiving their officials transcripts.

Former students have told WTAP that even when OVU was still operational, receiving transcripts was already an issue. OVU 2018 graduate, Kate Davis says that she personally knows of nine former students who have been able to receive their official transcripts.

Davis says there is a feeling of resolution now — with people being able to move forward because of this progress.

“People whose lives have been on hold for months or even years are finally, they’ll never get that time back, but they’re finally getting into build. I know people who are starting college, finally getting the jobs for their degrees. At least one person I know is going into the army because of this, and it’s just overall with everyone I’ve talked to. There is just this huge sense of relief,” says Davis.

Davis says that there has been roughly two hundred transcript requests already to the OVU trust.

At this time, there is no institution that has taken on the responsibility of handling the transcript distribution.

Davis wants to thank the former OVU staff who volunteered their time and Mike Johnson who had a backup file of the transcripts available during this issue.

For any requests for the records, all mail must be sent to:

Ohio Valley University Wind Up Trust

c/o Sheehan & Associates, PLLC

1 Community St., Suite 200

Wheeling, West Virginia 2600

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.