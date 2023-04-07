Former Ohio Valley University students see progress with transcripts issue

Former OVU students are becoming more optimistic with seeing a few former students receiving their transcripts after eight months of work.
Former OVU students are becoming more optimistic with seeing a few former students receiving their transcripts after eight months of work.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After roughly eight months of work, former students of Ohio Valley University are seeing progress with getting transcripts.

Some former students from the college are now receiving their officials transcripts.

Former students have told WTAP that even when OVU was still operational, receiving transcripts was already an issue. OVU 2018 graduate, Kate Davis says that she personally knows of nine former students who have been able to receive their official transcripts.

Davis says there is a feeling of resolution now — with people being able to move forward because of this progress.

“People whose lives have been on hold for months or even years are finally, they’ll never get that time back, but they’re finally getting into build. I know people who are starting college, finally getting the jobs for their degrees. At least one person I know is going into the army because of this, and it’s just overall with everyone I’ve talked to. There is just this huge sense of relief,” says Davis.

Davis says that there has been roughly two hundred transcript requests already to the OVU trust.

At this time, there is no institution that has taken on the responsibility of handling the transcript distribution.

Davis wants to thank the former OVU staff who volunteered their time and Mike Johnson who had a backup file of the transcripts available during this issue.

For any requests for the records, all mail must be sent to:

Ohio Valley University Wind Up Trust

c/o Sheehan & Associates, PLLC

1 Community St., Suite 200

Wheeling, West Virginia 2600

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
The property is being sold and the business will be closed.
North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Agencies warn older adults about cryptocurrency scams
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Ohio grant to help with adoptions
Road work generic
Paving project to begin on WV Route 14
Angel's Harbor
Angel’s Harbor continues to help serve women in the community who struggle with addiction
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
Veteran Town Hall to be held in Parkersburg