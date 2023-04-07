Friday marks Marietta’s 235th birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, Marietta turns 235 years old.

WTAP talked to Jean Yost, who is the vice president of Sons of the American Revolution as well as a board member of the Campus Martius Museum, about the story of Marietta.

Yost says it was the first established settlement of the northwest territory.

“We went from colonies into a newfound northwest ordinance that gives special rights to women, special rights to children, slavery was prohibited in an area as large as the original thirteen colonies so it was transformational,” he said.

There will be multiple flag raising ceremonies with speakers to celebrate Marietta’s birthday on Friday.

One will be at 7am at the Start Westward Monument and another will be at 10am at the Campus Martius Museum.

