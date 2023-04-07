Harmar Bridge preliminary designs will be unveiled this First Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Several opportunities for locals to have a voice in Harmar Bridge efforts were announced at Thursday night’s Marietta City Council meeting.

Potential bridge concepts will be unveiled for the first time at April’s First Friday.

There you’ll be able to ask questions and give your feedback and ideas.

Members of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company and council members will be there.

They will be set up outside of the Marietta armory.

Council Member Bret Allphin said, “Whatever design or whatever version of the bridge comes out of this process will actually be the seventh version of the bridge in its existence so it’s been a real cornerstone item in our community and we recognize how important that is and we’re taking that role as stewards of the bridge really seriously.”

There will be a similar event held for next month’s First Friday as well as a meeting later in April with the Westside Community Group. Also on April 18th at 6pm there will be a community meeting at the Marietta armory.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.