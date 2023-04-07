MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Mocha! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Mocha is two and a half years old. She is a Pit Bull Terrier and Labrador Retriever mix!

Mocha is very active and she loves to be around people especially if you give her pets!

Mocha has been spayed and was given her rabies vaccine in January of 2023!

If you are looking to adopt Mocha or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.