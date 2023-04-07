North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A longtime Marietta business announced it will be closing its doors.

North Hills Lanes bowling alley announced its last day of operation will be May 7th, according to the businesses Facebook page.

The property is being sold and the business will be closed.

North Hills Lanes stated that the passing of the last of the original owners in 2021 brought a lot of uncertainty for the future.

The post went on to say that the decision to sell the business was not made lightly and the sale will allow them to spend more time with their family.

North Hills Lanes has been in Marietta for more than 50 years.

