Obituary: Foggin, Carolyn Virginia Null

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carolyn Virginia Null Foggin, 66, passed away on April 5, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark, following a brief illness.

Carolyn was born August 16, 1956, the beloved daughter of the late Orval Lee and Thelma (Valentine) Null. She was the baby of the family and much loved by her siblings.

Carolyn, or “KOOK” as she was affectionately known to family and friends, enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, reading, watching movies, and playing computer games. She was always quick to help people and took care of her invalid mother for four years.

She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1974 and attended WVU-P. She was a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic. Carolyn was retired, having worked many jobs over the years, including Ames.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael C. Null, and an infant sister.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Kari Huffman, granddaughter Mary Huffman and grandson Jason Huffman, sister Sandra Null Wright (Wayne), brother Sheriff Darrell Null (Rhonda), as well as her nieces Gini Wright, Shonnette Null, Monica Beane, Michele McElfresh and nephews Michael A. Null and Isaac Lee Null.

Per Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no services, she will be cremated, and her ashes scattered at a special place of her choosing.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV Was honored to assist the Null Family.

