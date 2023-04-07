Obituary: Greenlees, Jeffrey Alan

Jeffrey Alan Greenlees, 61, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2023. He passed away unexpectedly at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Jeff was born in Marietta, OH, to Chester D. “Bud” and Barbara (Poulton) Greenlees on July 13, 1961. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1979. Jeff spent his life as an antique dealer and was passionate about collecting, trading, and discussing antiques. He formerly owned and operated River City Antique Emporium in Marietta and currently ran a successful online business. His loved ones will remember him for his ability to talk for hours about everything big and small; his (in)abilty to sing along with Elton John and other favorites; his adoration for his beloved canine companions; his tendency to arrive astonishingly late to everything - always with a sweet tea in his hand; and the way he was able to bring joy to everyone he met.

He will be deeply missed by his partner of 45 years, Jim Schafer; his grandmother, Lottie Poulton; his sisters, Cathy Greenlees and Tami (Ron) Patterson; Kim (Dave) Jones; nieces Josie Lada, Tanner (Zach) Zubreski, Larynn Cutshaw, Logan (Corey) Shed; great nieces Kennedy Wheeler, Taelyn Welch, Peyton Zubreski; great nephew Cameron Lada; uncle Lloyd (Sherry) Poulton; close friends Tammy Armor, Melvin Oliver, and many other loved relatives and friends.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents; grandparents Lloyd H. Poulton, Chester C. “Chet” Greenlees, and Juanita (Wenzel) Greenlees; special brother Tom Harris, among other family and friends.

Family, friends, and others whose Jeff’s life touched are welcome to join us at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel (1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750) for visitation from 11 AM – 3 PM on Saturday, April 15th, and for service immediately to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

